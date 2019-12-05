Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Senate passes N10.594trn 2020 budget, pads Buhari’s proposal with N264bn

Younews Ng December 5, 2019 buhari, Business, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 26 Views

The Senate on Thursday passed N10.594 trillion as the 2020 budget as against the N10.33 trillion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint session of the National Assembly on October 8, 2019.

This Senate decision followed the adoption of the report of its Committee on Appropriation at plenary.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the panel, Senator Barau Jibrin, said the increase of N264 billion allowed for interventions in critical areas such as national security, road infrastructure mines and steel development, health among others.

