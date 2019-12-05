She was the chairman of old Abeokuta Local Government in Ogun State and, indeed, the first woman to be elected as a local government chairman in Nigeria.

A trained nurse, administrator and women leader, Ajanaku was born on January 25, 1946 at Ago-Odo Quarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She attended Nawair-Ud-Deen Secondary School, Abeokuta and trained in Nursing at Stobhill General Hospital, Nether-Edge City General Hospital, Sheffield, United Kingdom between 1964 and 1965.

Ajanaku was member of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives of Nigeria.

She came into limelight when she emerged against all odds as chairman of old Abeokuta Local Government under the zero-party arrangement. She defeated about 10 men lined up as candidates in that election.

Ajanaku was in the vanguard of G-34 which metamorphosed into the PDP in 1998.

She was also one of the top politicians arrested and arraigned in 1995 over phantom coup before the Patrick Aziza-led military panel.

In 2015, Ajanaku dumped the PDP and joined the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) ahead of that year’s election.