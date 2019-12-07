It was new yam festival time when Ekweremadu was rough hndled in Germany, this time..Some Nigerians living in Spain on Friday attacked Nigeria’s transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi while on a national assignment.

“Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain,” Amaechi tweeted on Friday.

Reacting to the incident in a statement, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, thanked the Nigerian Mission in Spain for its prompt intervention.

She also commended the Spanish police who ensured that the attacks did not escalate any further. Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves. According to her, such incidents ultimately tarnish Nigeria’s image within the host country, with multiplier negative effects on law-abiding and well-behaved Nigerians living in such a country.

“They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm.”