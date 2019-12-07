Buhari says he’s now interested in who gets elected as chairmens in APC

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja told state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that “l want you to revisit the constitution of the party sooner than later.

“Your election will soon hold and I am going to take personal interest to make sure that the bottom-to-top is maintained and people are elected by their immediate and subsequent constituencies.

‘‘In Abuja, we want to deal with people who have a solid base from where they come,’’ he said.

only members with solid base from the grassroots to national level will represent the party in elective positions.

Receiving state chairmen of the party led by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, at State House, the President urged them to serve the party with all their might and see their ‘‘chairmanship’’ as part of national service.

President Buhari said the ‘‘bottom-to-top approach’’ would ensure that only popular party men and women represent the party’s interest at the national level.

‘‘In my own opinion, this is necessary so that Nigerians will know and understand that whoever sits in your states has the support of your respective constituencies from the state, to the local government, wards and polling units.

‘‘Whatever support we (NWC) are giving them is a small token in relation to the huge responsibilities entrusted to you”