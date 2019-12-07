DSS told me, l will not walk out detention alive -Sowore

Mr Sowore earlier on Friday before his re-arrest said that the Department of State Service (DSS) has threatened to kill him.

He claimed that the DSS had told him that he will not walk out of their detention alive.

“It might be my only word on the record before they kill me; this is an attempt to assassinate me in court. They came with guns and they tried to shoot and they dragged me down in front of a judge after I have been granted bail.

“I said it that these are a bunch of lawless people and they were reluctant to respect the order of the court. Now they have shown it to the whole world.

“They tried to break me in prison, sent delegations to me, offering all kinds of things and I refused and they promised that I will not walk out of their detention alive and that is what they have come to implement today,” Sowore said.