El Rufai uses native wisdom to retrieve stolen Kaduna streets’ Solar batteries

GOVERNOR NASIR EL-RUFAI installed solar street lights in RIGASA area of Kaduna state.

Within no time, all the batteries of the solar lights were stolen, including the ones in front of a Police station.

Each of those batteries cost more than #100,000.

ELRUFAI Summoned all the Police DPOs and all WARD HEADS in that area. He told them that in one week if those batteries are not found, returned and the thieves apprehended, the WARD HEADS will be removed, while all the DPOs will face Police Orderly Room Trials.

Behold! In 48 Hours all the batteries were returned and the thieves apprehended