Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke dies peacefully @ 79

The family of German evangelist Reinhard Bonnke has confirmed the preacher’s demise.

The family made the announcement via his official Facebook page that Bonnke passed away peacefully in the company of his relatives on Saturday, December 7.

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019,” read the statement.

More details to follow..