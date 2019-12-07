Exclusive : DSS denies court room rowdy session, says Sowore committed heavier crime after release

Sources have confirmed that Omoyele Sowore was not forcefully arrested at the Federal High Court Abuja today, 6th December, 2019 by the DSS. It was disclosed to our correspondents that the Sowore group who had thronged the court in their numbers rather orchestrated the rowdy situation in the courtroom.

The source was quick to also add that any DSS staff on such assignment will be fully kitted and easily identified by the public. But was not the case in the video being circulated as no one there matched the DSS personnel description.

Some judicial sources who prefer to be anonymous stated that the court sat and adjourned peacefully till February 2020; but on leaving the courtroom, the Sowore people who sighted the DSS officials on the premises became agitated in their fear that the DSS was coming to arrest their man. So they ran back to the courtroom and seized Sowore in order to shield him from arrest. They were said to be frenzied about this.

It was made clear to our correspondents that though Sowore was arrested by the DSS (but) that it was outside the courtroom and not within. And that even Femi Falana confirmed this in his interview with the TV stations.

According to the sources, the DSS never had any scuffle with Sowore in or outside the courtroom. Instead, it was his lead counsel that even brought him to the DSS office and in his own Lexus jeep.

There was therefore a call that the trending video that Sowore was rough handled be discountenanced by the viewing public. The video was described as another work of social media merchants bent on discrediting the DSS.

The source also pointed out that Sowore, on release Thursday had begun to violate his bail conditions by addressing an unlawful gatherings and rallies where he was hailed and addressed as incoming President.

Going forward, some insider sources in the security circles have stated that the DSS is a professional body that respects rule of law and could not have arrested Sowore in the courtroom knowing the implications of such.

They disclosed that Sowore was re-arrested for even more serious and heinous crimes than the ones he was earlier charged. It was said that it is a matter of time before the world will be shocked by the news of his criminal acts.