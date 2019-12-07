Falana on Sowore’s rearrest, an eye witness account

Femi Falana, counsel to Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, has disclosed why his client was re-arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Falana revealed that the DSS said they were inviting Sowore and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare for questioning at their office on fresh charges.

He, however, stated that the secret police was yet to disclose what the charges are.

The Senior lawyer made the disclosure to Channels Television while condemning DSS’ invasion of an Abuja courtroom, where they chased away lawyers before re-arresting Sowore.

According to Falana: “The atmosphere was very rowdy, but I insisted that the arrest could not be carried out within the precinct of the court. He was going to be arrested outside the premises but there was a crowd that resisted the arrest, but I appealed to everybody and asked Sowore to jump into my car and so we drove to the office of the SSS because they said he will just answer a few questions, but now he is being detained.

“We are going to take steps under the law by asking for his release again since they are claiming this is a fresh arrest.

“Nobody has disclosed yet what his charges are; he couldn’t have committed any other offence because he has been detained for the past four months unless the SSS wants to tell the whole world that he committed this fresh offence while in their custody”