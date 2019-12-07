Full-time: Everton 3-1 Chelsea

A huge result for the Blues in Duncan Ferguson’s first game in charge.

CHELSEA fell to a fifth defeat of the season as Everton produced a spirited performance in Duncan Ferguson’s first game in charge.

Richarlison and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin double made it two defeats in three games for the Blues – who only recently found out they could sign players in January.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has halved the Blues’ transfer ban from two windows to one, meaning that they are now free to sign players again.

And now they are in the market for a talented winger, with Wilfried Zaha and Ousmane Dembele among their targets.