News Analysis : 8 other looks at Sowore issue…power of thinking differently

The tension is building up in the polity. It is the buzz on social media..These 8 points may help one think differently .One of YOU NEWS editorial board members, Onome Jackson is behind it.

(1) Is it about mob mentality ?..From Roman empire, it was use as political tool..who constitute the rowdy crowd in the courtroom ?

(2) In the real sense of the word, is it normal for Sowore to resist arrest?, at least, his lawyers can still fight for his release.

(3) Have we all forgotten that the same offence he was alleged to have committed was what took Chief Awolowo to prison?.

(4) Sowore’s re-arrest was purportedly effected inside the courtroom ..Eyewitnesses revealed that,The DSS didn’t enter the court room to arrest him rather his supporters dragged him in with the DSS official. Later on, the DSS official left the court room and waited for him outside the court.

(5) Nobody chased the judge out. The court had adjourned his matter till 11th February next year. The court called the next matter and proceeding had commenced in respect of the next matter. Sowore stepped out of the court room and suddenly we heard noises coming from the corridor ‘Leave me alone.’ ‘They want to kill me ..The Judge rose and went to her chambers on seeing squabbles.

(6) The drama Sowore wanted by running into the court is what is happening..basically to draw sentiment..Gullibly, the DSS fell into that trap.

They could have plotted his rearrest..Law allows outside the court..smart alec, he ran in.

(7) The truth is the Judge who was already on another case, wanted to charge him for contempt, but for the rowdy session.

(8) Sowore should be advised to stand trial, to ask for accelerated hearing of the substantive suit. He should clear his name. Clear his name, have your day in court, stretch our jurisprudence and show your innocence. So that the world would say, FGN, You erred and you just accused an innocent man unjustly.