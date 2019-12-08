Anthony Joshua ruins Ruiz, reclaims title..” too much partying affected me” -Ruiz

It’s official Anthony Joshua has reclaimed World Boxing titles beat Andy Ruiz jn in Saudi Arabia.

Nigerian-born British pugilist Anthony Joshua has reclaimed the world heavyweight boxing titles which he lost to Mexico’s Andy Ruiz Jr six months ago.

The big fight concluded around 11 O’Clock night of Saturday, December 7, 2019, saw both men lasting the distance, with two cards having it 118-110, the other 119-109 – all three in favour of Joshua.

With this victory in Saudi Arabia, Joshua has taken back the IBF, WBA and WBO champion titles which Ruiz collected after knocking him out in the USA.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American stunned the world in June when he floored Joshua four times on the way to a sensational upset victory in their first fight at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz had drawn gasps of disbelief on Friday when the weigh-in revealed he had ballooned to 283 pounds (128.4 kilograms), fully 15 pounds heavier than his fighting weight six months ago.

Ruiz’s poor conditioning was ruthlessly exposed by Joshua on Saturday, who nimbly outboxed the chubby champion.

“Three months of partying and celebrating affected me, what can I say?” Ruiz told reporters after the fight.

Asked what he’d do differently if granted a rematch with Joshua, Ruiz replied: “Listen to my coach. Listen to my dad. And take it more seriously.”

Ruiz, who was granted a ritzy homecoming parade in his Californian hometown of Imperial following his win in June, said he had started his training camp for the rematch too late.

Trainer Manny Robles had wanted Ruiz back in the gym in July. Ruiz only started his camp in September.

“I’m OK, I’m just a little disappointed,” Ruiz said. “I should have listened to them. I tried to do the training on my own. I should have listened to them more. There’s no excuses…the partying and all that stuff got the best of me.