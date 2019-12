The goal of boxing it to deliver fatal punches to the head of the opponent. It is a self-destructive sport. Muhammed Ali, the greatest boxer of all time, in all his global fame, in all his glory, ended up a vegetable for the rest of his adult life. Those hundreds of punches he had taken on his head had reduced him to vegetative state healthwise. The same thing happens to boxers generally, away from the stupid glamour on the TV screen.

Ban this stupid and ruinous sports.

Ban it.