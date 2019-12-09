Fowler’s tenure ends, Will he get another tenure ?

Fowler, who is a childhood friend and former classmate of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, was appointed as the FIRS chairman on August 20, 2015

He was confirmed by the Senate on December 9, 2015 which implies that his tenure ended on December 8, 2019.

The FIRS Establishment Act stipulates that “the executive chairman shall be appointed by the President subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“The chairman and other members of the board, other than ex-officio members, shall each hold office for a term of four years, renewable once only.”

Findings revealed that as of Sunday, there was no indication that Fowler’s tenure would be renewed for another four years