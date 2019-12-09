Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kia to release two new models

Younews Ng December 9, 2019 Effizzy, Events, News, Swagger, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Kia Motors will release two new models catered to the Indian market next year, the automaker said during a ceremony held last Thursday  to mark the official opening of its first Indian car production facility.

The Kia Motors India’s manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, India, started producing the Seltos SUV in July, the plant’s first production model. Kia said the factory is now fully operational, and it hopes to sell 160,000 cars in the country next year.

The planned sub-compact SUV is a strategic model intended to tackle emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Africa and the Middle East, according to Kia.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ban boxing. Ban it globally…power of thinking differently

The goal of boxing it to deliver fatal punches to the head of the opponent. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.