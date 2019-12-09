Kia to release two new models

Kia Motors will release two new models catered to the Indian market next year, the automaker said during a ceremony held last Thursday to mark the official opening of its first Indian car production facility.

The Kia Motors India’s manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, India, started producing the Seltos SUV in July, the plant’s first production model. Kia said the factory is now fully operational, and it hopes to sell 160,000 cars in the country next year.

The planned sub-compact SUV is a strategic model intended to tackle emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Africa and the Middle East, according to Kia.