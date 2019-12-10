Revealed..why Muiz Banire was replaced

His appointment was in error..The new AMCON Act stipulates that the AMCON chairman has to be a Deputy Governor of the CBN which Dr. Banire is not.

To give effect to this, it is necessary that changes will be made.

Reading political nuances and ethnic inclination to this in some quarters is therefore baseless.

Recall that the Senate had in August passed a bill that seeks to amend the AMCON Act.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law on 7th August 2019.

The amended section 10 of the Act stipulates that there shall be “a part-time chairman who shall be a Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria to be nominated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The AMCON Act also amended the 2010 establishment Act by increasing the powers of the Corporation to recover debts owed to legacy banks.