Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Akpabio pulls out of re-run, says ministerial is a more critical assignment from Buhari

Younews Ng December 11, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 18 Views

Former Minority Leader of the Senate and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has pulled out of the planned Akwa Ibom North East senatorial re-run election.

In a letter addressed to the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and dated 2nd of December, 2019, Akpabio said as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, a huge responsibility had been placed on him.

He said he couldn’t abandon a critical assignment placed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari in pursuit of a re-run election.

He urged the party to write the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in line with Sections 33 and 35 of the Electoral Act, 2010, and submit a replacement to run in his place

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Big bang war in Aso Rock, Aisha warns Sheu, Daura on first lady’s office

The first lady in a statement this Wednesday morning , said the directive scrapping the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.