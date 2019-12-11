Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Amosun’s influence soars, his ally Ogunyomade on FIRS

December 11, 2019

In the just released board members of FIRS, Mr Adewale Ogunyomade, a close ally of the immediate past governor of Ogun State Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been nominated as the South West representative in the powerful board.

Ogunyomade was the former Director- General of Ibikunle Amosun Campaign Organisation in 2011. He was also a former Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Ogun State on Tax and Revenue and later Rural Development ( 2011-2019).

He was briefly seconded as Financial Controller of ECOWAS in 2018.

