Amosun’s influence soars, his ally Ogunyomade on FIRS

In the just released board members of FIRS, Mr Adewale Ogunyomade, a close ally of the immediate past governor of Ogun State Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been nominated as the South West representative in the powerful board.

Ogunyomade was the former Director- General of Ibikunle Amosun Campaign Organisation in 2011. He was also a former Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Ogun State on Tax and Revenue and later Rural Development ( 2011-2019).

He was briefly seconded as Financial Controller of ECOWAS in 2018.