Anti Fowler forces in FIRS protest his handing over to Aina

Younews Ng December 11, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 55 Views

Workers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service on Tuesday faulted the decision of the immediate past Chairman of the FIRS , Mr Babatunde Fowler , to hand over to the Coordinating Director , Domestic Taxes Group , Abiodun Aina .

Fowler , whose replacement was announced on Monday by the Federal Government , had handed over to Aina in acting capacity , pending the confirmation of a substantive chairman .

But at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday at the Association of Civil Servants’ secretariat in Abuja , the workers said the action of Fowler violated the presidential directive on the handover.

Specifically , the union in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting said Aina could not be regarded as the most senior director in the FIRS .

A copy of the communiqué which was signed by 17 senior officials of the union was sent to the Minister of Finance , Mrs Zainab Ahmed ; the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria and the President of the Nigeria Civil Service Union .

It read in part , “ The attention of the Joint Union Council of FIRS has been drawn to the handover of the chairmanship of FIRS on acting capacity to Mr Abiodun Aina on Monday December 9 2019 .

“ This was a clear departure from the Presidential directive on the handover as he ( Aina ) is not the most senior director .

“ Mr Abiodun Aina in the first instance does not have the basic qualifications to be employed into the Service . Secondly , his appointment to the position of Coordinating Director was against the provision of Section 2 . 19 of the FIRS Human Resource Policies and Processes .”The section states that “ Appointment to the post of the Coordinating Director shall be made by the board on the recommendations of the executive chairman .

The appointment shall be open to all confirmed directors of the Service and it shall be competitive based on experience, competence and seniority. ”

The union also stated that Aina was never a director in the Service , adding that he was a Senior Special Assistant to Fowler .

The union said if the President ’ s directive was not reversed by Friday , it would no longer guarantee industrial harmony at the service .

“ If by the close of work on Friday , 13 th December, no action is taken to this effect, the union will no longer guarantee further industrial harmony in the system . ”

