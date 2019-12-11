Buhari’s wife tongue lashes minister, Garba Shehu for dereliction of duty

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has accused her husband’s aides and the communications minister, Isa Ibrahim, of not doing enough to fight fake news especially those targeted at her husband.

Mrs Buhari said some Nigerians were trying to use social media to “bring down the government”, and officials were soft on peddlers of fake news, allowing Mr Buhari’s personality to be mocked with “no consequences.”

“The Minister of Communications that is supposed to give an order, to bring an end to fake news, talked about it and everybody laughed and that was the end of it. No consequences for any offenders? Nothing? You say what you like and you go free.

Mrs Buhari, a supporter of the controversial move to regulate social media in the country, made her position known during a phone-in programme on Journalists’ Hangout, a programme on Television Continental on Friday evening.

She said aides had failed to act to protect Mr Buhari’s image, but were quick to respond to irrelevant matters.

“Whenever they are supposed to take action against the offenders, or to take action or to take charge or be in control, or caution people, they keep mute,” she said.

“But when it comes to unnecessary things, people will start talking of the presidency.

“A typical example is what happened after the election in Bayelsa state. When the PDP came out and said they would … suspend His Excellency, Goodluck Jonathan, the former president, for doing wrong or something like that.

“I have seen no reason why (the) presidency should come out and say that they were shocked to hear that. Is it their business? Are they PDP members? Is President Jonathan a member of our party? What does that have to do with the presidency?”

The response Mrs Buhari was referring to was made by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

In the November 26 remarks to journalists after last month’s Bayelsa State governorship election, Mr Shehu described as “false and irresponsible’’ reports that Mr Jonathan was blackmailed to support the governing party, APC.