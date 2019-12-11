Knocks for Gov Makinde over trampolined Okada

There are Knocks here and there for governor Seyi Makinde as he introduces new modern transportation system to Oyo State.

Over 1000 shelter kits for commercial motorcycle operators were delivered in Ibadan in connection to the “One passenger per Okada” campaign.

Though sources say “Those okadas are privately owned and are controlled by different unions.

This is a project of okada union

The governors is however in the know , and he allowed splashing of his images on it.

Now,there are negative comments going around..

“Fashola as governor of the richest state in Nigeria didnt splash his image around. Its just petty.

“It’s just rubbish how will this compare to latest technology in the transport system

“trampoline on the bike can’t stand heavy rains

“What is the meaning of this? Sincerely, I was disappointed with this concept.I think Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will think beyond this brand of politics.I wish Oyo residents well as they embark on “good ride’.