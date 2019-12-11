MAERSK MD’s CONDITION ‘CRITICAL BUT STABLE

Gildas Tohouo, the managing director of Maersk Nigeria Limited who was attacked in his Ikoyi home on Sunday, is in a stable but critical condition.

This was disclosed in a statement by Maersk.

Tohouo, alongside his wife, a Bulgarian national, was attacked in a robbery allegedly masterminded by some of the couple’s domestic workers.

The MD, who is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos, is from Cameroon.

His wife died during the attack. She was said to have been forced to transfer some money to her attackers after which she was forced to drink acid and was suffocated with a pillow.

But Tohouo was able to place a call through to the chief security officer of the company who led policemen to the scene before the suspects escaped.

An electrician and his friend who attacked the couple were immediately arrested.

“We are very sorry to confirm that a colleague and his family have been attacked in their residence in Lagos, Nigeria during the evening of 8 December 2019,”David Williams, regional managing director of Africa for A.P. Moller-Maersk, said.

“Tragically, the wife of our colleague passed away at the scene. Our colleague is in the hospital, where his condition is critical, but stable. The 3 children are all safe and accounted for.”

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy goes to the family. We will do whatever we can to support them in this tragedy,”.

Williams said relatives of the family are in the process of being notified, while relevant authorities are investigating the incident.

The company also said it is supporting the investigation “in every possible way”.