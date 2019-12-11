Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Presidency reacts to Punch newspapers stand on addressing Buhari as ‘Major General’

Younews Ng December 11, 2019 buhari, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 214 Views

A newspaper says it will henceforth address President Muhammadu Buhari by his military rank of Major General. Nothing untoward in it. It is a rank the President attained by dint of hard work before he retired from the Nigerian Army. And today, constitutionally, he’s also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

All over the world, just as in our country, a large number of retired military officers are now democrats. It does not make those who didn’t pass through military service better democrats than them.

Rather than being pejorative, addressing President Buhari by his military rank is another testimony to free speech and freedom of the press, which this administration (or regime, if anyone prefers: it’s a matter of semantics) has pledged to uphold and preserve.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President  on Media and Publicity said in a release.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Big bang war in Aso Rock, Aisha warns Sheu, Daura on first lady’s office

The first lady in a statement this Wednesday morning , said the directive scrapping the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.