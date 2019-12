A high court sitting in Yola, presided by Justice Nathan Musa on Thursday has jailed two Independent National Electoral Commission Staff (Ibrahim Mohammed Umar, Sahabo Iya Hamman) 42 years for collecting bribes.

Former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, gave them bribe of N362 million m in order to compromise the 2015 presidential election in Adamawa State.

Justice Musa also asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the International Police to produce Dieziani .