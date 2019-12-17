Guardiola to duel against Zidane in UCL last 16

Manchester City will face Real Madrid while holders Liverpool have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

City’s tie with Real features the first competitive meeting between multiple Champions League-winning managers Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman won the competition three times in a row with Los Blancos from 2016 while Guardiola claimed it with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

That was Guardiola’s last triumph in the competition though, and his City side were beaten by eventual runners-up Tottenham in the quarter-finals last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will play Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 final while Tottenham take on another German side, RB Leipzig.

Chelsea face a tough tie against five-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich, who are reigning Bundesliga champions but sit fifth in the league and sacked manager Niko Kovac last month.

In the pick of the other ties, Borussia Dortmund will play Paris St-Germain and Napoli take on Barcelona. The first legs will be played on 18, 19, 25 and 26 February with the return matches on 10, 11, 17 and 18 March.