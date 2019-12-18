Ango Abdullahi asks Buhari: Is Ganuje a less corrupt ex gov than Orji Kalu ?

Chairman, Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of selectively fighting corruption in the country, .

A good example of that is former Governor Danjuma Goje. It was the Attorney General of the Federation himself that went to court to say they were withdrawing the case from the court. And his offences are not different from Orji Uzor Kalu’s and many others that were reported.

saying that the prisons ought to be full by now, if he is truly fighting the social menace.

According to the elder statesman, if President Buhari was committed to fighting corruption, the nation’s courts and prisons would have been congested with convicted corrupt politicians.

He said many corrupt politicians were going about freely because APC had forgiven them their sins, pointing out that the case that readily came to his mind was that of Senator Danjuma Goje, whose ‘sin’ was allegedly forgiven by APC.

“You don’t just pick one case and make it a universal example of fighting corruption. We have just seen the conviction of Orji Uzor Kalu and it is becoming something that the world should know, when there are so many people with seventy something billion Naira with them. Those people should be in the same prison with Uzor Kalu.

“And in any case, if you want to say that, Uzor Kalu had committed an offence, but here is a national chairman of a party, the President’s party who pronounces that, don’t worry how much you have stolen somewhere else as long as you come and say you are a member of APC, you are forgiven.