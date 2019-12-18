Harvest of S/Court Affirmations..Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Makinde, Sule, El-Rufai, Masari, Umahi, Emmanuel triumph

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili affirmed the governor’s victory at the March 9, 2019 election after dismissing two separate appeals challenging the outcome of the poll.

Justice Paul Galinje, who delivered the lead judgments in the two appeals held that the appeals lacked merit.

One of the appeals dismissed by the court was filed by Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi and his party, the Labour Party.

The Supreme Court also upheld the victory of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Oyo State Governor in the March 9 governorship election.

Makinde had polled 515, 621 votes defeating, his closest rival, Mr Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 357,982 votes.

The Supreme Court in Abuja also upheld the election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

The apex court in a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 18th, said the case filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked merit.

The APC candidate Obong Nsima Ekere, in the March 9 governorship election had challenged the victory of Emmanuel, who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a judgement delivered by Justice Mary Odili, the court says Ekere’s “appeal lacks merit and its accordingly dismissed.”