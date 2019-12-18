Why angry youth set ablaze a Church ground in Akure, Policeman, motorcyclist dead

Angry youths on Wednesday set ablaze a church, Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Oshinle Quarters, Akure, the Ondo State capital, following the protest over a missing one-year-old boy during church service in November.

The little boy, Gold Kolawole, was kidnapped in the church and his whereabouts were unknown till the present moment and it was alleged that the police were not conducting a proper investigation on the matter.

It was gathered that the residents of the area got angry when some pastors of the church started morning service on Wednesday.

A policeman and a commercial motorcyclist have been confirmed dead in Akure when angry youths burnt down Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure Ondo state on Wednesday.

The youths stormed the church after the corpse of a one- year- old boy declared missing in the church some weeks ago was reportedly exhumed.

The policeman was killed by a mob at the scene of the incident while the motorcyclist was allegedly shot dead by a stray bullet.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo state command, Mr. Femi Joseph confirmed the development