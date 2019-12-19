Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Family plan method disappoints Mercy Johnson, expects baby no 4

Younews Ng December 19, 2019 Celebrity, Movies, News, nollywood, Trending Leave a comment 42 Views

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has discovered she is pregnant again, against her plan, but she is nevertheless happy and expectant.It is her fourth.

She wrote: “We’re having a baby, I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business. So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.

“I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.

“I’m sharing this with you my family for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready, God bless you all!!”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Imo Senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu slumped inside toilet, dies !

The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Benjamin Uwajumogu, is dead. His death was confirmed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.