PRESIDENT BUHARI CONGRATULATES DOTUN OLADIPO ON 50TH BIRTHDAY

December 19, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the media in celebrating the 50th birthday anniversary of renowned journalist and communication consultant, Dotun Oladipo, wishing him long life, good health and more wisdom in projecting the nation.

President Buhari felicitates with all friends, family members and professional associates of the journalist, who had served the country for more than 25 years, writing for many platforms, including Newswatch Magazine, Punch, The Sun, before setting up an online medium, The Eagleonline.

As Oladipo turns 50, the President believes his wealth of experience in journalism and consulting on communication, to both private and public institutions, will go a long way in contributing more to the growth of the nation, noting that communication remains integral and indispensable to development.

President Buhari notes that Nigerians will remember Dotun, as he is fondly called, for his awesome contributions to the growth, and acceptance as part of daily life, of the digital newspaper.

The President prays that God will bless and take the publisher to greater heights.

Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
December 19, 2019

About Younews Ng

