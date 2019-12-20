Amaechi expresses displeasure over pace of railways work

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has described as embarrassing the delay by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation in completing the 10 railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.

According to him, CCECC, the contractor handling the 156km rail line, has reduced the pace of work.

Amaechi, who expressed displeasure over the pace of work at Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto and Abeokuta stations said the contractor had promised to finish the stations within three months.

The minister, who insisted that the stations should be completed by the end of January 2020, urged the contractor to engage workers who were ready to work.

He said block work, flooring, plastering and pipe laying should have moved forward than the stage they were.

Amaechi urged the contractor not to wait until April when the project was expected to be inaugurated before completing them.

He said three years after the inauguration of the Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge rail line, the contractor was still at the site working on power.

According to him, the Ibadan-Kano standard gauge rail line was billed for commencement in 2020.