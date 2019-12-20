Court orders Mohammed Adoke, to spends 14 days in EFCC custody

Justice Othman Musa granted the request contained in an ex parte application filed and moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fatima Mustapha, on Friday.
Mustapha said the plan to hold the ex-AGF was to enable the commission to complete its investigations of allegations involving the suspect.
He was immediately arrested on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja by operatives of the International Police Organisation and handed over to the EFCC.
Adoke was earlier arrested in November and has since been detained by the INTERPOL in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.