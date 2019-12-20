Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Court orders Mohammed Adoke, to spends 14 days in EFCC custody

Younews Ng December 20, 2019 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 40 Views

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, has granted permission to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to detain the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, for 14 days.

Justice Othman Musa granted the request contained in an ex parte application filed and moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fatima Mustapha, on Friday.

Mustapha said the plan to hold the ex-AGF was to enable the commission to complete its investigations of allegations involving the suspect.

He was immediately arrested on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja by operatives of the International Police Organisation and handed over to the EFCC.

Adoke was earlier arrested in November and has since been detained by the INTERPOL in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONGRATULATES DOTUN OLADIPO ON 50TH BIRTHDAY

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the media in celebrating the 50th birthday anniversary of renowned journalist ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.