Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Emir of Kano, Sanusi concedes defeat, writes Gov Ganuje

Younews Ng December 20, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 76 Views

Emir of Kano, Sanusi concedes The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi 11, has caved in to the 2 days ultimatum issued by governor Ganuje

Against his initial stance, he has confirmed his acceptance of his appointment as the first chairman of the Kano state council of chiefs.

Governor Umar Ganduje on the 9th of December, 2019 in a letter signed by the permanent Secretary of Kano state Ministry of Special Duty, Musa Bichi had issued a two-day ultimatum to the Emir to either confirm his acceptance or rejection of the offer of his appointment.

In a letter dated 19th December 2019, and signed on behalf of the Kano Emirate Council by the Acting Secretary, Alhaji Abba Yusuf said the Emir has graciously accepted the appointment.

The letter reads” Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano state Council of Chiefs.”

“His Highness accepted the appointment. In doing so, his Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency the Governor.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Mikel Arteta speaks on appointment as Arsenal manager

Arteta leaves City to take charge of Arsenal on a permanent basis. Mikel Arteta is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.