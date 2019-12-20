What about foreigners e-registration, ends Jan 11th, 2020

Federal Government directed that all foreigners in the country must register with the Nigeria Immigration Service within six months under the migrant e-registration programme of the agency.

The government had warned that any alien, who failed to comply, would be declared an illegal migrant.

The state comptroller said the Service worked round the clock to ensure that every foreigner in the country was registered before the deadline of the programme.

She said, “The purpose of the e-registration is for the collection of data and also to make sure the migrants in our country are secured.

“The registration is for the good of the migrants”

It is coming to an end by 11th of January, 2020.

As at Thursday Ogun state had registered 11,000 foreigners in the ongoing migrants e-registration.

And over 500 Ghanaians have registered in the state.”