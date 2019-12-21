Akpabio praises Buhari to high heavens, calls him a political party beyond APC

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio had made to the President during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting a few days earlier.

At a NEC meeting, Akpabio was said to have stood up in his hilarious manner and told President Buhari that there are three major political parties in Nigeria, namely the APC, the PDP and the President himself as a custodian of 12 million votes.

Akpabio then pleaded with the President that when his tenure is up, he should not return to Daura with his 12 million votes but ensure that the votes are retained for the survival and progress of APC.

There and then, the President pledged his determination to see that APC survives beyond his tenure.