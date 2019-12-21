FRSC Board Promotes 2,341 Officers

Federal Road Safety Corps as the Board, Federal Road Safety Commission, has approved the promotion of 2,341 personnel to various ranks as follows; 108 Chief Route Commander promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders, 54 Superintendent Route Commanders to Chief Route Commander while 741 Route Commanders were elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander. Others are; 963 Deputy Route Commanders elevated to the rank of Route Commander, 475 Assistant Route Commanders will now wear the rank of Deputy Route Commander.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the promoted officers have displayed great deal of excellence, hard work and diligence over time, as such, got rewarded for their sacrifices.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi commended the performance of the newly promoted Officers and charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank comes with greater responsibilities. He also admonished those who were not fortunate enough this promotion year to keep faith alive as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

In addition, Oyeyemi stated that the promotion exercise is part of the drive of the Federal Road Safety Corps geared towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in tandem with the administrative philosophy of the Corps.

He therefore called on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the actualisation of the Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps which is summed in trending down Road Crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

In the same vein, he stated that the Corps now has a Traffic Radio Station for daily update of traffic situation across all routes in Nigeria. He beckoned on motorists to always tune into 107.1 FM for on the spot traffic information, road safety education and enlightenment, especially during this yuletide.