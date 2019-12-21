Jose Mourinho says he preffers Ancelotti to Arteta

Jose Mourinho has taken aim at club chiefs appointing managers with no experience – just hours after Mikel Arteta was confirmed as Arsenal’s new boss.

Arteta has never managed before, and has spent the past three seasons working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

But Tottenham boss Mourinho rained on the Spaniard’s parade just hours later when he suggested Carlo Ancelotti should have got the job.

Mourinho said: “The only point I can find – and it is for us to laugh a little bit – is that years ago the best managers were the guys with more victories and now the best is the guy with the fewest defeats.

“So Ancelotti has three Champions Leagues, won the league in Italy, France and England and won cups here and there – but Ancelotti has lost, I don’t know, 200 matches?