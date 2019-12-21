Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

MAN ABDUCTS, RAPES WOMAN, BEHEADS 5-YR-OLD SON IN IGBO-ORA

December 21, 2019

Oyo State Police Command has nabbed 37-year old Oduola Gbenga, a commercial motorcyclist for allegedly beheading son of a woman who boarded his motorbike.

Gbenga was flagged down by 34-year old Bosede Jimoh and her son at Oja-oba market in Igbo-Ora to take them to their house.

According to the State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, Gbenga forcefully took the passengers to his house where he had carnal knowledge with the woman and later beheaded the son.

Gbenga was among 20 suspects paraded by the CP who were arrested for kidnap, impersonation, armed robbery and rape.

