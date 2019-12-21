MAN ABDUCTS, RAPES WOMAN, BEHEADS 5-YR-OLD SON IN IGBO-ORA

Oyo State Police Command has nabbed 37-year old Oduola Gbenga, a commercial motorcyclist for allegedly beheading son of a woman who boarded his motorbike.

Gbenga was flagged down by 34-year old Bosede Jimoh and her son at Oja-oba market in Igbo-Ora to take them to their house.

According to the State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, Gbenga forcefully took the passengers to his house where he had carnal knowledge with the woman and later beheaded the son.

Gbenga was among 20 suspects paraded by the CP who were arrested for kidnap, impersonation, armed robbery and rape.