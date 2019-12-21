Mikel Arteta speaks on appointment as Arsenal manager

Arteta leaves City to take charge of Arsenal on a permanent basis.

Mikel Arteta is officially the new permanent manager of Arsenal.

Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

There are no further detail’s about Arteta’s contract as of now.

The former midfielder represented the club between 2011 and 2016.

Arteta has a big job on his hands at Arsenal, with the club currently floundering down in tenth in the Premier League.

The Gunners take on Everton this weekend, but interim boss Freddie Ljungberg will remain in charge for one last time while Arteta watches from the stands at Goodison Park.

On his aspirations at Arsenal, Arteta said: “The first thing is a little bit to change the energy. Last week I was here with Manchester City and I was a little bit down after the game when I felt what was going on.