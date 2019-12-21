Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

“T.Y Danjuma should talk now or hold his peace forever”

Younews Ng December 21, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 54 Views

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a statement by Theophilus Danjuma, former Defence Minister, lamenting about the things happening in Nigeria.
Theophilus Danjuma had said Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening in the country.

Danjuma made the remark while lamenting that leaders from the South West were afraid of speaking out against the Federal Government.

Speaking at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Thursday, Danjuma warned that Nigeria was “in a big hole.”

He said: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“If you want details, I will give it to you privately.”

Reacting, Fani-Kayode called on Danjuma to give details of whatever he knows about Nigeria before it is too late.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Would someone please tell Gen. T.Y. Danjuma that if he wants to talk he should talk!

“Nigerians have already lost their sleep! We are already a vassal state being run by crude barbarians and we have nothing to lose.

“He should talk now before it is too late or forever hold his peace!”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

MAN ABDUCTS, RAPES WOMAN, BEHEADS 5-YR-OLD SON IN IGBO-ORA

Oyo State Police Command has nabbed 37-year old Oduola Gbenga, a commercial motorcyclist for allegedly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.