Military repels Boko Haram attack on Damaturu

At Damaturu,the capital of Yobe State on Sunday evening,loud gunshots and artillery fire rented the air.

Residents rushed into their houses and businesses closed hurriedly on Sunday evening.

It was Boko Haram attack,but Nigerian military successfully repelled them.

More than 200 vehicles were stranded including the Borno State governor’s convoy along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway.

The insurgents made an attempt to enter Damaturu from the northern flank of the town but were given a heavy blow by both air and ground troops.”

This daring attack is the second by Boko Haram on Damaturu within two months. Both attacks were from the Gashua part of the town which has now become a flashpoint for the insurgents.

The first attack occurred early last month a few days after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, visited Yobe.

It was alleged that the insurgents wanted to steal the 30 Hilux vehicles that Yobe governor Mala Buni donated to security operatives in the state.

Sunday’s attack was however more scary to residents as heavy shelling of artillery guns and rocket launchers, as well as sporadic gunshots, were heard around the city.