Military retires 527 soldiers, trains 27 officers

December 22, 2019

The military at the weekend retired 527 soldiers, ratings and airmen from service with a charge to remain committed, loyal and patriotic to the Nigerian State.

The retirees, comprising 228 from the Nigerian Army (NA), 118 from the Nigerian Navy (NN) and 181 trainees from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), underwent a six month preparatory and skills acquisition training at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) Oshodi, to equip them with needed tools for easy reintegration into civil livelihoods.

Speaking at a combined graduation ceremony for the retirees and 27 mid-level officers trained at the centre on entrepreneurship and management, Defence Minister Bashir Magashi reiterated the federal government’s commitment for improved welfare for the military.

Magashi said it was imperative to inform discharged personnel of inherent challenges of post service life such as inadequate resources, misuse of benefits, poor management of mental and physical health, among others, advising them to take proactive steps to avoid falling victims.

He said the government appreciated the sacrifices of service personnel.

