Police Promote Awolowo, Abutu Yaro, Adagunduro, 37 others as CP …98 DCPs, 150 ACPs, 335 CSPs Emerge

Promotions of 623 Senior Police Officers have been approved on Saturday by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

On the list of those promoted to their next ranks are 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police elevated to Commissioners of Police (CP), 98 Assistant Commissioners promoted to Deputy Commissioners (DCP), 150 Chief Superintendents were promoted Assistant Commissioners, and 335 Superintendents also had their promotions approved to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.

Among the new CPs are Ogun State deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations, Mr Edward Awolowo Ajogun and the Head, Financial Malpractices Investigation Unit (FMIU), Mr Abutu Yaro.

Others include Tunde Adagunduro, Titilayo Kayode, Olatunji Akingbola, Kola Okunola Kamaldeen, and Amidu Bolaji Salami who is the Principal Staff Officer to the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith.

A statement from PSC says the promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.

The promotions were part of the highpoints of the 7th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja from Friday, December 20th till Saturday, December 21st, 2019.

It was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

According to the statement signed by lkechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations at PSC, some of the 98 new DCPs are Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, formally ACP Liberal Studies, Police Staff College Jos; Dan Mamman Shawulu, former ACP, State CID, Delta State; Clement Robert, from National Institute for Security Studies; Amaechi Oliver Okwudili, until now ACP, Administration, Enugu State Command; Musa Auwal Mohammad, former ACP, c/o 9PMF Kano.

Others are Abel Abaia Audu, until now, ACP, State CID, Bayelsa and Idowu Owohunwa, who is the Principal Staff officer to the IGP.

CSP Dahiru Ibrahim, Principal Staff Officer 2 to the IGP, Lagos Annex, Ayobami Yemi Surajudeen, Niger State Command, Eno-Edobor Thomas Aidenogie, Lagos State Command; Halilu Muawiya, SPU Base Port Harcourt and Christopher Bassey Uweh, Kaduna were part of the 150 CSPs promoted to ACPs.

Some of the 335 SPs promoted to CSPs include Stephen Ifeanyi Abiaziem, Rivers State Command; Mua’zu Isa, Kogi State Command; Godwin Onyebuchi Mba, IGP Secretary; Paschal Chima Nwachukwu, O/C Legal, Enugu State Command; Bitrus Peny Gorroh, Sokoto State, Fredrick Azubuike, Enugu State Command: Taiye Awodi, 32 PMF Abakalikl and Juliana Ifeanyi Odo, O/C Anti-Kidnapping, Zone 9. Umuahia