Veteran Yoruba actor, Alabi Yellow, is dead

A famous Nollywood actor, Samuel Alabi Oludayo Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow, is dead.

He died early Sunday in his Ikorodu, Lagos, home.

He was 62.

It should be recalled that the actor had been afflicted with a stroke in March shortly after the demise of his wife.

However, the actor had got a lifeline of N10m from a popular philanthropist, Reverend Esther Ajayi, popularly known as Iya Adura, back in April, and many had thought he was on the path to recovery.

The fair-complexioned thespian hailed from the Olowobusanbusan family of Ikorudu. He was also a leader in the Celestial Church of Christ.

Aside from acting, he was also the author of a Yoruba literature book, ‘A Ba Oko Ku’ which has been included in the curriculum for pupils in junior secondary school.