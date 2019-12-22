Veteran Yoruba actor, Alabi Yellow, is dead

He died early Sunday in his Ikorodu, Lagos, home.
He was 62.
It should be recalled that the actor had been afflicted with a stroke in March shortly after the demise of his wife.
However, the actor had got a lifeline of N10m from a popular philanthropist, Reverend Esther Ajayi, popularly known as Iya Adura, back in April, and many had thought he was on the path to recovery.
The fair-complexioned thespian hailed from the Olowobusanbusan family of Ikorudu. He was also a leader in the Celestial Church of Christ.
Aside from acting, he was also the author of a Yoruba literature book, ‘A Ba Oko Ku’ which has been included in the curriculum for pupils in junior secondary school.