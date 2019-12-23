7 key things about Instagram sensation, Tacha

Anita Natacha popularly known as Tacha is an Instagram sensation who went viral for tattooing Davido’s picture on her chest, allegedly planning her own kidnap, and being a ‘controversial’ housemate in the popular Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

As Symply Tacha celebrates her 24th birthday today, here are seven interesting things to know about her

1. Tacha is a graduate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt

She’s 24 years old and a graduate of English Language at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, River State.

2. She hails from River State

Tacha is from River state, Ijaw, a Kalabari tribe from the eastern Niger Delta region of Nigeria. She calls herself Port Harcourt first Daughter.

3. She is a huge fan of Davido

She’s a huge fan of Davido, hence the reason why she has a tattoo of Davido on her body. According to Tacha, she fell in love with Davido since she heard the song Dami Duro in 2011 and has not stopped loving the singer ever since.

On why she got the tattoo, Tacha says she is absolutely in love and obsessed with Davido. “I got the tattoo because it’s the only way I can show my love to him”

She shared a photo of Davido’s tattoo on her Instagram page in February 2018 and wrote:

Hi Boo @davidoofficial I’ve always been your BIGGEST FAN!! Right from your hit single in 2011 “Dami Duro” i got STUCKED on you like MAGNET.

Fell absolutely inlove with your music, back to back from “Back When” featuring Naeto C, “Dami Duro”, “All of You”, “Overseas” featuring Sina Rambo, “Ekuro”, “Gbon Gbon” and “Feel Alright” featuring Ice Prince, “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)” featuring Mafikizolo, “Naughty” featuring DJ Arafat, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money” featuring Olamide, infact too numerous to mention ADA is favourite right now, i get goose bumps while listening to it!.

I day dream about you every single time, this TATTOO i got is to show you how OBSESSED and EXTRA i am about you, my ultimate wish in LIFE would be to one day MEET you in person, i don’t know, but sincerely i wish for that I’m your BIGGEST FAN I’m literally so OBSESSED with YOU and your MUSIC, i can go all on and all, but its a SUNDAY, i have to run to church. Love from me

4. She is an Instagram Sensation

After going viral for allegedly faking her proposal and kidnap, it’s been from one controversy to another. It’s either shes attacking a celebrity or caught up in one conspiracy or the other.

She has turned this attention to generate money from advertisers and uses her Instagram to display semi-nude photos. Most videos on her page involve the influencer selling one body product or another. According to her, she made her first million naira from “Instagram”

5. Tacha wanted to win the BBNaija prize and start a business

She is also a lover of business and self-confidence which led her to be involved in many entrepreneurship skills.

Tacha wanted to win the BBNaija prize and use the money to invest in new business ideas, increase her family’s standard of living and start a charity foundation

6. She got disqualified from BBNaija season 4

Until her disqualification, Tacha was the most controversial housemates in the 2019 season of Big Brother Naija.

She was butted off the show on Friday night September 27, 2019.

7. She has won a couple of endorsement deals

It is interesting to know that since the BBNaija 2019 reality show ended, Tacha has won loads of endorsement deals, ranging from Royal Hair, GetFit Technologies, Popular alcoholic brand, Ciroc among many others.