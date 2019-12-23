Abiodun says 2 crucial roads connecting Lagos for commission 2wks time, Agbara/Igbesa next

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his administration would in a couple of weeks commission two roads that connect the State with Lagos state.

The roads stretch from the main industrial hub of Otta to the nation’s commercial capital. Gov Abiodun said he prioritized the road because of his administration’s quest to further open up the state for economic development.

Prince Dapo Abiodun spoke at the celebration of the 25th celebration of the Iganmode day, held at the Ansar-Deen Secondary School Field, at Ota.

He said” I wish to note in particular the state of roads in this local government, especially, the Agbara-Ado- Igbesa axis is so bad that we must fix them expeditiously. Because of this, your local government is the first local government that we are constructing two new roads: the roads are the Raypower road and the Joju-Ikola road.

Oloota of Ota, Oba (Prof.) Obalanlege appreciated the governor for finding it worthy to appoint two daughters of the town, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele and Tpl Ajibola Chokor as Deputy Governor and Head of Service respectively