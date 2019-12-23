Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Amosun’s APM members’ in Ogun returns to APC

Members of the Allied People’s Movement, APM, Ogun State have returned to All Progressives Congress party.

At a meeting held this evening in the house of Ogun APC Leader Senator Ibikunle Amosun ‘ APM members’ unanimously agreed that they will ‘resume their full activities in their party, APC’

According to Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, the former gubernatorial candidate of APM, “APM was used as a purpose vehicle for us to realise our ambition”. This was because of the injustice meted to us by the national leadership of APC. Akinlade further said ” we had resolved before hand that in the event of our victory at the poll we are to go back to APC because we are the real landlords, this was assurance we gave President Buhari’.

According to another leader, Chief Olowe Ojo ‘we did not leave APC but rather suspended our activities to support our men who were denied their genuine rights by the cabals.
Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the immediate past governor of Ogun State in his speech appreciated the wonderful sportmanship spirit of the APM members and said ‘you are the real owner of Ogun APC and as such your not coming to join APC but to continue your activities as landlords.

