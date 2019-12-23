Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Behold the 3 finalists for African Footballer of the Year award, in Jan 2020

Younews Ng December 23, 2019 Business, News, spices, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 74 Views

Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, plus Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, were named as the three candidates for this year’s African Footballer of the Year award, to be decided next month.

Senegal talisman Mane will be the favourite for the award ahead of his Egyptian club mate after Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League.

However, he faces stiff opposition from Mahrez, who won the English Premier League with Manchester City and also captained Algeria to the Africa Cup of Nations title in mid-year.

The coaches and captains of the 54 African national teams will now vote for the winner, to be announced on Jan. 7 at a ceremony at Hurgada in Egypt.

Salah has been African Footballer of the Year the last two years while Mahrez was the winner in 2016.

Sane was third in 2016 and runner-up to Salah the last two years.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Truck loaded with Cocoa hijacked on Benin -Ore rd

A member of an armed robbery syndicate, Michael Edeh, have been arrested for hijacking a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.