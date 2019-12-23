Behold the 3 finalists for African Footballer of the Year award, in Jan 2020

Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, plus Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, were named as the three candidates for this year’s African Footballer of the Year award, to be decided next month.

Senegal talisman Mane will be the favourite for the award ahead of his Egyptian club mate after Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League.

However, he faces stiff opposition from Mahrez, who won the English Premier League with Manchester City and also captained Algeria to the Africa Cup of Nations title in mid-year.