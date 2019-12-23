Court denies Orji Kalu bail for no evidence of illness, Scolds Abians for Voting him

A federal high court in Lagos has dismissed the bail application of jailed former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Mohammed Liman of the federal high court who dismissed Kalu’s bail pending the determination of his appeal against his fraud conviction, said there was no evidence to prove Kalu was suffering from chronic diseases which weren’t contagious.

The court equally dismissed the Abia Senator’s argument that there are substantial grounds in his appeal against his conviction.

The former governor is currently serving a 12-year jail term over N7.1bn fraud he committed as Abia state governor between 2009 and 2007.

The judge was not only dismissed the bail application for lack of merit, Justice Liman went ahead to scold the people of Abia North Senatorial district for electing Kalu as their senator to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.