Electricity workers threaten to resume suspended strike

Younews Ng December 23, 2019

Workers under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have threatened to resume their recently suspended nationwide strike if the government fail to implement agreement reached with them.

They are saying  the agreement signed with union which necessitated the suspension of the strike should be implemented to avert a resumption of the action.

The strike had on December 11, 2019, left the entire nation in total darkness, as workers, offices of various electricity distribution companies were locked up and businesses in the power sector prevented from operations.

The action was suspended the following day, December 12, after the representatives of the Federal Government and others signed an agreement to look into the workers’ demands.

